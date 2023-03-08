AUSTIN — Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, released three additional priority bills Tuesday.
The new batch of bills dedicate more dollars toward brain health research, aim to improve the outcomes of youth in the state’s juvenile justice system, and address concerns among some Texas parents over content in public school libraries.
“As lawmakers, it is essential that we do everything we can to support Texas children, which starts with the state creating the best possible trajectory for our most vulnerable kids. That conversation extends to prioritizing more dedication and dollars toward better understanding mental health issues and traumatic brain injuries, and, as a parent myself, ensuring that parental involvement is present when it comes to the types of content in public school libraries,” Phelan said in a statement.
House Bill 15, filed by state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, a Houston Democrat, would establish the Mental Health and Brain Research Institute of Texas. It commits sate dollars to improving brain health research and understanding prevention and treatment measures related to traumatic brain injuries.
Thompson has also filed House Joint Resolution 135, which would put the bill on the Texas ballot if passed by the Legislature, leaving it up to voters to decide whether it is adopted as state law.
HB 16, filed by state Rep. Joe Moody, an El Paso Democrat, is also known as the Closer to Home bill. It would promote the diversion of youth from confinement in state facilities, returning children closer to their homes and slowing admissions to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The legislation, which builds on reforms the Texas Legislature passed in 2015, would enhance the court’s procedural discretion at key intercept points with the goal of keeping children as far removed from the juvenile justice system as possible and expand community-based services to foster additional rehabilitative resources and provide an incentive for diversion funding on a regional basis, officials said.
Alycia Castillo, director of Policy and Advocacy for the Texas Center for Justice & Equity, said the bill is a step in the right direction but more needs to be done to end incarceration of Texas youth.
“We’re in desperate need of serious reform, so it is really encouraging to see that the Speaker has acknowledged it,” Castillo said. “But I will say that this bill doesn't quite match the size of the problem that we're facing here in Texas.”
Castillo said while the bill reduces the number of children entering the system, it does not do anything to help the roughly 600 juveniles that she said are suffering.
“We still think that the Speaker should continue to work on juvenile justice, but go for something bolder, like a commitment to a staggered closure of the facilities at some point down the line,” Castillo added. “We know we can't close them all overnight, that wouldn't be safe for the kids and that wouldn't be safe for the community, but we do think that that has to be the North Star — that Texas commits to ending the failed practice of incarcerating children once and for all.”
HB 900, filed by state Rep. Jared Patterson, a Frisco Republican, is also known as the Restricting Explicit & Adult Designated Educational Resources, or READER, Act. It would address the concern among Texas parents about sexually explicit books and other content in school libraries by establishing mandatory review standards and additional parental controls to create more oversight over the current book collection process.
The bill also requires book vendors rate and identify books that contain sexually relevant or explicit material before selling copies to public schools, submitting a yearly report of books to the Texas Education Agency that were sold to districts with such ratings for the agency to make available online.
Among other things established by HB 900, parents would also have to provide written consent before their child could access material with a sexually relevant rating, strengthening the current parental oversight process, officials said.
“HB 900 will pave the way to protect children from graphic content within schools. The innocence and safety of our children is paramount and I look forward to solving this problem with Speaker Phelan, all of my House colleagues, and concerned parents across the state,” Patterson said in a statement.
Lawmakers have until Friday to file legislation this session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.