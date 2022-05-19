The scammers are at it again, with another new angle.
In the latest twist, a caller contacted the Herald-Banner this afternoon, reporting he received a text message Wednesday night, claiming to be from the United States Postal Service and indicating the recipient of the text had an undelivered package waiting.
The texter said the package could be claimed by replying to the text, but when the caller did so, he was told there would be a fee involved to redeliver the package to his house. The fee, of course, could conveniently be paid by providing the texter information regarding the caller’s credit card.
Fortunately, the caller declined to do so.
It is but the latest in a series of recent scams operating in the area.
Earlier this month, a local resident received a call from someone saying they were with Publisher’s Clearinghouse who told her she had won a multi-million prize. All she had to do was to load a pre-paid card to cover “fees and taxes” from a local business and forward the information to the company. Despite the caller reportedly being very aggressive and persistent, she was not duped and cut the slammer off.
Over the past few years the Herald-Banner has heard multiple similar tales, the latest round was reported in late 2020. In one scheme the caller claimed to be a law enforcement officer and threatened to place the victim under arrest unless a payment is made for a non-existent fine, or the caller purports to be with the Internal Revenue Service and is seeking the payment of back taxes.
The U.S. Marshals and the FBI recently alerted the public of several nationwide imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. They are urging people to report the calls their Local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.
If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC. Additionally, The Department of Justice launched the National Elder Fraud Hotline, which provides services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. The hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).
