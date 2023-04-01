AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers are pushing a program to train local law enforcement on border operations.
Senate Bill 1484 would direct the Department of Public Safety to establish and administer a volunteer border operations training program as a means to expand the state’s efforts to curb illegal activity across the Texas-Mexico border.
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican and author of the bill, said this would allow local officers to train with DPS troopers on human and drug trafficking operations so that they can then take that knowledge back to their communities.
“There's a demand for manpower on our border and (in our) counties, and staffing shortages with border patrol have been well known,” Creighton said. “This will help meet the demand for additional manpower in the border communities sending peace officers — again, voluntarily — from across the state, to the border counties to perform specific duties laid out and managed by DPS.”
Creighton said participation in the training would count toward continuing education hours and provide hands-on experience in working alongside DPS troopers. It would also foster continuity in addressing illegal activity in Texas, he said.
Because the training is already occurring within DPS, its director, Steve McCraw, said there would be no additional cost to the state. Instead, costs for travel and other expenses would be covered by the local jurisdiction.
McCraw said the agency has been providing training like this to DPS officers from other states.
While lawmakers appeared favorable to the legislation, local elected officials did not.
Alexsandra Annello, mayor pro tempore of El Paso, said her constituents are against the idea of placing more immigration-focused officers in their community, saying that it does not make them feel safe.
“They have dealt with trauma of high-speed chases from DPS in their neighborhoods, either chasing someone on foot or patrolling their neighborhoods, which has caused them a lot of fear,” Annello said. “I ask that when we look at funding for Operation Lone Star and we look at additional projects, we really look to the resources that can help individuals that are not seeking to have DPS in their neighborhoods.”
Chris Canales, an El Paso city councilman, said he fears the program will take officer attention away from community policing.
Even as staffing is already difficult, the program could lead officers to spend more time focusing on border issues and less time on their communities, he said.
“Training officers across the state to participate in the possible arrest of migrants only strains the resources that we already have locally,” Canales said. “What instead, we ask for in our border communities, is to support the work that's already being done by local organizations. We have established systems of care and support for migrants. These are where I feel our resources should be directed.”
