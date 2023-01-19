A new non-profit organization is hoping to get Hunt County kids hooked on fishing, while raising funds to help families deal with a potentially deadly illness.
The first official meeting for Dusty’s Lines of Love is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday at Landon Winery in downtown Greenville.
Jamie Alkire is creating the foundation in honor of her late son, Dusty Lane Brock, who was 16 when he passed away from Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia almost eight years ago.
“The new foundation has just been approved for non profit status,” she said. “I will be working closely with state officials to provide fishing equipment for children and teens that have been affected from illnesses. Our goal is to get the community as involved as possible. We are actively seeking volunteers and fishing people to donate time for these kids for upcoming events.”
Alkire, Dusty and their family grew up in Hunt County, much of it on the water.
“I have heavy roots there,” she said. “We are looking to do some events in the future at Graham Park, possibly Wind Point Park, Lake Tawakoni and Lake Fork. We also will start a toy drive in March that will run to July, that will benefit Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. We will also provide care packages, for families who are having to deal with this debilitating disease.”
Alkire said the plan is to help provide fishing events and other activities for those who are affected by the disease.
“We are actively seeking sponsors to help as this will be all tax write off opportunities for these kiddos to get their minds off of being sick and give their families a chance to be normal, even if only for a little while,” she said.
Additional information on the foundation is available online at https://dustylinesoflove.org/
