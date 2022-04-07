AUSTIN — Alexis A. spends most of her days fielding calls from people seeking abortions — a job she said can be 24/7.
As a helpline coordinator for the West Fund, a nonprofit that works to make abortions accessible, Alexis A. said she provides information, resources and most importantly funding options for those who have found themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. Based in El Paso, the organization often sends people to New Mexico, she said.
“Most of our clients, if not all of our clients, always go to New Mexico,” Alexis A. said. “It is an abortion desert over here [in El Paso] and a lot of folks in West Texas still have to drive multiple hours to get to a clinic.”
Alexis A. -- declined to disclose her last name for fear of repercussions -- is one of many advocates that works with marginalized Texans to help receive an abortion in an increasingly hostile environment.
In September, the new and controversial Texas law — Senate Bill 8 — took effect. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before many people know they are pregnant. Now, many Texans have had to make their way to other states to access the procedure.
According to a Texas Policy Evaluation Project March report, the law has sent nearly 1,400 Texans out of state for abortion care each month, with as many as 5,574 individuals leaving the state for care in the first four months of the new law. In 2019, 514 people left the state for care.
Of those who left, most — 45% — went to Oklahoma while 27% to New Mexico, the report said.
The Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a February report that Planned Parenthood health centers in states surrounding Texas saw a nearly 800% increase in abortion patients from the Lone Star State between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same dates the previous year.
But Roe v. Wade — the long-standing U.S. Supreme Court precedent that constitutionally protects the rights of individuals to have an abortion without excessive government regulation — is expected to be altered in an upcoming ruling. And many states already have begun replicating Texas’s law in some capacity, New Mexico is likely to become the only Texas-neighbor state to continue to allow abortions should the court overturn Roe v. Wade.
“SB 8 has not reduced the need for abortion care in Texas. Rather, it has greatly reduced in-state access and forced thousands of pregnant Texans to undertake long-distance trips to reach abortion facilities in other states,” the report said, “Out-of-state travel, in turn, has meant foregoing the emotional, logistical–and even medical– support that could be found closer to home.”
Advocates have also said that restricting abortion access disproportionately impacts low-income individuals and people of color.
According to the Texas Policy Report, the people who face the greatest challenges traveling out of state for services are those living at or below the poverty level–many of whom are Hispanic/Latinx, Black, and other people of color, immigrant families who fear encounters with police and border enforcement, parents who have limited childcare options, and minors who cannot involve a parent in their care.
Nicole Martin, an organizer for Indigenous Women Rising, said S.B. 8 has impacted the organization's work “tremendously.” Indigenous Women Rising is an abortion fund open to all Indigenous peoples as well as people of color and migrants. It is based in New Mexico but helps individuals across the U.S.
Martin said since S.B. 8 went into effect, the organization has helped more than 500 callers, many of them Texans needing help to leave the state for services. She said currently, the advocates help Texans get to Oklahoma and New Mexico, and even further if needed. But as restrictions are becoming more widespread, she said the fund is helping fewer people as costs are quickly adding up.
She added that Indigenous people are particularly impacted by laws and restrictions. For example, the U.S. has a treaty compact with Indigenous sovereign nations. Included in that compact is the Indian Health Services, a government agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It provides direct medical and public health services to members of federally-recognized Native American tribes. However, due to the Hyde Amendment, costs for abortions are not covered.
“[The Hyde Amendment] initiates the financial barrier because abortion care is not $100; you're getting into thousands of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars,” Martin said. “These abortion bans are clearly a form of systemic oppression and racism, continually knowing that indigenous people and communities on don't have adequate resources.”
For Italia Aranda, a volunteer with the Mariposa Fund, her main focus is helping immigrant families. The Mariposa Fund exists specifically to help undocumented individuals pay for the procedure while also overcoming even greater obstacles that come with being a marginalized community — such as lack of access to health insurance, economic insecurity and linguistic barriers.
“Undocumented people are already targeted by a large set of laws preventing them from accessing basic services,” Aranda saiid. “But regardless of documentation, status, access to health care services is still a human right.”
Aranda said half of the individuals the Mariposa Fund helps are from outside New Mexico, with about 99% of them coming from Texas.
Aranda said New Mexico is a popular state to travel because it does not require state-mandated counseling, waiting periods, or parental consent for minors, but is still a barrier to reach for many undocumented individuals who fear crossing state lines and even for U.S. citizens who still have to drive hours to reach care.
She added that she knows the number of Texans traveling to New Mexico will rise once other Texas-neighbor states enact their own set of abortion restrictions.
In Oklahoma, state legislators passed a new law Tuesday that is similar but more strict than Texas’s law by banning all abortions except in cases where the pregnant person's life is in danger. Anyone who performs an abortion faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.
In addition, Arkansas and Louisiana both have trigger laws in place that would ban most if not all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
“The reality is that these are human beings,” Aranda said. “People deserve access to health care like people deserve access to safe housing, to clean water.”
Conservative lawmakers in Texas said they do care for women's health pointing to their push for Alternatives to Abortion funding, a state program that provides counseling, material assistance and social services, among others, for up to three years after birth.
During the 2021 legislative session, the state increased the program's budget 25%, allotting $100 million over two years. According to state estimates, this would provide assistance for more than 150,000 pregnant people each year, far more than the 55,000 that received an abortion in 2020.
In his 2021 interim charges, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named expanded funding and resources for this program as one of his top priorities.
“I think that kind of puts things in perspective from the point of view of Texas legislature’s goals to protect unborn babies from abortion and provide tremendous resources for women with unplanned pregnancies,” Executive Director for Texas Alliance for Life Joe Pojam said.
