New bills target gun safety measures

AUSTIN — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, released his third legislative package geared toward addressing gun violence in Texas.
At a Tuesday news conference, Gutierrez was joined by families of Uvalde and Santa Fe High School victims — two Texas school campuses where shootings resulted in a combined 31 deaths.
The news conference took place on the five-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died.
Not even 24 hours before the announcement of the new bills, another shooting took place on a school campus — Michigan State University, where three were killed and five were injured. A survivor and student there previously survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012.
“The solutions that we talk about here are nonpartisan; they’re common sense,” Gutierrez said. “These are things that should be codified in law. These are simple things and simple solutions that make it safer for all Texans.”
Senate Bill 911 would create a bulk ammunition database requiring anyone selling ammunition in quantities greater than 200 rounds to register with the database and provide information regarding the date of purchase, type of ammunition and identity of the purchaser.
It also would require all purchasers of 200 rounds or more of ammunition to undergo a background check prior to the completion of the sale.
Senate Bill 912 would amend language in the Texas Penal Code to expand safe storage requirements for firearms. It also would require that all firearms be properly secured, not just those deemed to be accessible to children, and would increase the penalty for those in violation from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.
Senate Bill 913 would require every firearm owner to maintain liability insurance for property damage, bodily injury or death that occurs with their firearm.
The bill lists exceptions for members of the U.S. Armed Forces and peace officers while on duty. It also states that firearm owners must provide proof of insurance upon request by law enforcement officials. Failure to comply or falsification of insurance would result in additional fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, and $1,000 to $10,000, respectively.
Senate Bill 914 would require identification for the purchase of ammunition and make it a Class A misdemeanor to knowingly sell ammunition to any person younger than 18.
“All of these things are done to make our communities safer; none of these (bills) seek to take anyone's guns away,” Gutierrez said.
Other lawmakers including state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City; state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin; and state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, also promoted their gun safety bills.
Menendez said he recently filed a bill that would require a 30-day waiting period for any gun purchase made by a person under the age of 21. This, he said, would give law enforcement time to identify any negative motive that could be attached to the purchases.
Several families of gun violence victims, including some from Uvalde and Santa Fe, want to raise the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21, as a majority of the school shootings are done by individuals younger than 21. The Uvalde gunman legally purchased two assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday and the two days that followed. The massacre occurred a week later.
Gun rights advocates said they believe that because Americans are granted other constitutional rights such as the right to vote at the age of 18, their Second Amendment rights should also see the same age restriction.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, has steered away from gun legislation to address school violence instead opting to push for enhanced school safety and mental health resources.
He has also listed a bill that adds a ten-year, mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime, as one of his top priorities and promise he made on the campaign trail.
Menendez said he believes this bill would appease both sides as it pertains to raising the age limit to purchase certain weapons.
“The goal here is not to limit your freedom to bear arms. No one has said anything about taking your guns,” Menendez said. “The goal is to have safeguards in place with accountability and cooperation with law enforcement in order to address the increasing gun-related violence across our nation."
