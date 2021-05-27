A new arrest warrant has been issued for a Kaufman County man, after he failed to appear for an arraignment hearing on indictments alleging sexual assault of a child and child trafficking.
Christobal Martinez 26, of Terrell was arrested at his home on May 5 by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on the three indictments filed by the Hunt County grand jury.
Martinez was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center Friday on a total of $550,000 bond on one indictment with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one indictment for child trafficking-engaging in sexual conduct.
Court records indicate Martinez was released on the bonds May 3.
Martinez was scheduled to attend a May 21 arraignment hearing on the indictments in the 196th District Court. When he did not appear for the hearing, Judge Andrew Bench issued a new arrest warrant for Martinez and denied any new bonds once he is taken back into custody.
Martinez had not yet been apprehended as of Thursday afternoon.
Each of the indictments were issued sealed from the grand jury when it met for its April session, pending the Martinez’s arrest on the charges.
The indictments had not yet been made public as of Friday morning.
The trafficking charge is a first degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence upon conviction of from five to 99 years to life in prison, while the sexual assault of a child charges are second degree felonies with maximum sentences upon conviction of up to 20 years in prison.
