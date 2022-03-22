AUSTIN — Nearly 23,000 Texas mail-in ballots were rejected during the March primaries for non-compliance with the state’s new election law, election advocates say.
Texas Civil Rights Project's Voting Rights Program Director Hani Mirza said 22,898 ballots, accounting for 13% of all mail-in ballots, were rejected across the state’s 254 counties. This is up from the 2% rejection rate of mail-in ballots in the 2018 primaries, he said.
For example, Mirza pointed out that President Joe Biden beat out former president Donald Trump in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia by smaller margins.
“It pains me to say that my colleagues, our partners and I have observed a severe form of voter suppression and mass disenfranchisement not seen in Texas since the days of Jim Crow as a result of Texas’ Senate Bill 1,” Mirza said.
Mirza is one of several Texas election leaders who went before a U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Elections last week to discuss the effects of the state’s new voting laws in the March primaries.
Texas’s new voting law — passed as Senate Bill 1 — requires voters to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number on ballot applications. They must also provide the same number on their completed ballot. And both times, the numbers must match the information contained on the individual’s records when they registered to vote.
Currently, only Texans that are 65 and older; absent from the county during the election period or a disability; or illness that would keep them from voting in person, are able to vote by mail.
The law has been heavily criticized by voting access advocates who said it unnecessarily made casting a ballot more difficult.
Travis County, home to Austin, experienced a high number of rejections, said County Judge Andy Brown.
Brown said Travis County received 11,602 mail-in ballots in the March primaries and initially had a rejection rate of 16%, but due to the county hiring more staff was able to reduce the number of rejected ballots to approximately 8% after making 1,200 phone calls to cure ballots, Brown said.
He added that Travis County, as well as others in the state, implemented new ways to vote in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which S.B. 1 outlawed.
“S.B. 1 was a direct result of the legislature targeting these new and successful innovations that we have implemented,” Brown said. “We should instead look for ways to make it easier and safer for registered voters to exercise their constitutional rights.”
While voting access advocates focused on disenfranchisement among voters, advocates in favor of the GOP-sponsored S.B. 1 pointed to the disaster of Harris County Elections in the March primaries, where 10,000 went uncounted for days following unofficial results.
Harris County, home to Houston and the most populous county in the state, has Democratic leadership. During the March primaries, about 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican mail-in ballots went unaccounted for in its unofficial election night count, Election Administrator Isabel Longoria office said at the time. While the votes were scanned, they were not included when the election's office announced its unofficial results, officials said. The controversy followed an earlier issue where unofficial results were delayed due to damaged ballots.
Longoria has since stepped down.
Siegel, with the Harris County GOP, said the issues Harris County faced – including delayed openings of polling locations and distribution of incorrect ballots is a true form of voter suppression.
“True voter suppression is when over 10,000 mailing ballots are discovered days after the election and that discovery was only because of the reconciliation report that was required by SB 1,” Siegel said. “Ms. Longoria instead of focusing on performing her job duties as election administrator, spent much of last year testifying against S.B. 1.”
Rep. G. K. Butterfield, D-N.C and chairman of the subcommittee, said the hearing took place in order for congressional leaders to get an idea of how the primary season process will go, as Texas is the first state to engage in the process this cycle, adding that iIt's important the subcommittee fulfill its oversight duties in a meaningful way.
“For democracy to truly serve the American people, every single eligible voter must be able to cast a ballot and have that ballot counted,” Butterfield said.
