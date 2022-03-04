AUSTIN — About 18% of Texans cast their ballots in the March primaries, according to preliminary data released by the Secretary of State. The data includes Harris County information, which saw a delay as county GOP-leaders sought to impound election results claiming election mismanagement.
Of the state’s 17.2 million registered voters statewide, 17.96% turned out for the first round of a very busy election cycle. Of those, 11.36% voted in the Republican races and 6.6% voted in the Democratic races.
Primaries are used to reduce crowded races to a single nominee who moves on to represent her or his party in the General Election in November. Should no one individual receive the majority vote, the top two candidates head to a runoff in May, where voters will select a winner. Of the 15 statewide positions on the ballot in March, half have moved to a runoff election.
While turnout was low, it was slightly higher with past mid-term numbers.
In 2018, a total of 17.17% of the state’s then-15.25 million registered voters cast a ballot. In 2014, 14.1% of the state’s 13.6 million voters turned out.
Republicans have also historically had higher turnout in the state’s midterm primaries. In 2018, Republicans accounted for 10.16% of the voters while Democrats represented 7.01%. In 2014, 9.98% of Republicans and 4.12% of Democrats voted.
In this year’s election, the state’s highest offices including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are up for re-election.
Gubernatorial candidate Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke were clear winners in their respective races Tuesday night.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also easily took the nomination. However, AG Ken Paxton is the highest ranking elected official to head to a runoff. He will face George P. Bush, current land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, in his re-election bid.
View statewide election results here.
