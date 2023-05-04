At least two services are scheduled in Greenville today, in observance of the 72nd Annual National Day of Prayer.
While the event outside of the Hunt County Courthouse, which for years had been organized by Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominatonal Ministerial Alliance, was not scheduled, Vansickle Baptist Church in Greenville has planned a National Day of Prayer observance for noon today at the courthouse.
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 8320 Jack Finney Blvd. in Greenville, is also hosting a National Day of Prayer service at noon today.
The theme for this year’s observance is Pray Fervently In Righteousness and Avail Much (James 5:16B)
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
