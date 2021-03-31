Wednesday was National Crayon Day, which celebrates the joy of coloring, an activity that most kids (and an increasing number of adults) find satisfaction in.
Even before starting school, many children use coloring as an early means of expression and applying their imagination to various scenes (a child coloring an entire page in a coloring book black, and explaining that it is “night time” could be an example). However, throughout their education, coloring will be used in a variety of lessons, to engage students in their learning.
“My kids are using coloring right now in math, as they learn about patterns,” Jennifer Beam, a teacher at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center said. “They also color as part of their journal writing and illustrating stories they write.
“It’s not just for arts and crafts, even though we do that, too.”
Even well after preschool, with many upper elementary through high school lesson plans utilizing color coding to illustrate more advanced concepts...such as coloring the veins blue (to represent deoxygenated blood) and the arteries red (for oxygenated blood) in a diagram of the human circulatory system.
However, many adults, when they think about crayons, remember the fun they had with coloring books while growing up. And in recent years, especially with people trying to socially distance, the popularity of adult coloring books has grown.
“During bad economic times, coloring books always rise in sales,” Wayne Bell, CEO of Really Big Coloring Books told the Advertising Specialty Institute. “All the expensive electronic toys go out the window as families try to save money, and a lot of people turn to that family table time with kiddos and grandkids and coloring books.”
With an emphasis on relaxation and stress relief, adult coloring books include themes ranging from geometric mandala patterns, tattoo art, psychelic art, animals and nature, and even swear words (for people who want to make venting fun, away from the kiddos, of course).
