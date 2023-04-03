Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been ordered to jail again after losing an appeal in a fraud case with a nonprofit.
On Friday, the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin denied Paul’s appeal to overturn a lower district’s order that he serve 10 days in jail.
The order found him in contempt of court for lying in district court about money transfers he made that exceeded a court-imposed spending limit. While the appeals court agreed with Paul that some of the violations should be struck from the order, it kept in place the lower court’s finding of contempt of court and sent the case back down for the district court to act.
Within hours, state District Judge Jan Soifer in Austin issued an amended order that accused Paul of six violations of law, instead of eight, and ordered him to report to the Travis County Jail by 10 a.m. on April 10 to serve 10 days behind bars.
The court-ordered sanctions against Paul came in a lawsuit between the real estate developer and the Roy F. & Joann Cole Mitte Foundation, an Austin-based nonprofit that sued Paul for fraud after he refused to make financial disclosures about endowment money the nonprofit had invested in his businesses.
Ray Chester, an attorney for the Mitte Foundation, said in a statement his clients were “gratified” by the court’s ruling, which was made after the nonprofit tried to collect on $2 million the nonprofit had won against Paul in court.
“Finally, Mr. Paul is going to get some of the punishment he deserves,” Chester said.
Brent Perry, an attorney for Paul, could not immediately be reached for comment. He had argued that Soifer’s order did not apply to Paul’s business accounts and that Soifer should be removed from the case because she was biased against his client.
Paul is central to allegations of corruption made against Paxton by eight of his former top deputies. Those deputies told authorities that Paxton had misused his office to benefit Paul, a friend and donor who had given $25,000 to Paxton in 2018.
Among the allegations was Paxton’s push to get the attorney general’s office involved in the Mitte Foundation’s lawsuit despite never previously showing interest in cases involving charities. In return, the employees said Paul donated to Paxton’s campaigns, helped him remodel his multimillion dollar home and hired Paxton’s alleged mistress. Paxton is married to state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney.
The eight top deputies who accused Paxton of corruption were fired or resigned, but their reports spurred an FBI investigation into Paxton that is now being led by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.