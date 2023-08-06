Helping promote a concert at the Texan Theater is a new project for Greenville record-shop owner Scott VanHorne.
But with a vast experience in the music business it's a project that he's ready for.
"I've been in and out of different aspects of the music industry," said VanHorne, who owns Vandango Vintage Vinyl, which is located across the street from the Texan Theater on Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
"Music's always been my passion. I played guitar when I was young."
He's been working with Texan Theater owner Barbara Horan to promote a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 by Mohama Saz with special guests Sunbuzzed from Denton. Tickets are $45.
"Mohama Saz is kind of a psychedelic band," said VanHorne. "They're from Spain. At least one of the musicians studied music in Turkey."
VanHorne said Mohana Saz's sound is in the progressive style of rock music comparable to the Australian band Tame Impala.
The band members have been called "Spanish psych gurus" whose music is made of "Mediterranean psychedelia," with a "Turkish flair," "a pinch of flamenco-rock" and "spiritual jazz grooves."
VanHorne said his West Coast distributor for records and CDs is Mohama Saz's U.S. tour manager. The band's also playing other Texas gigs in San Antonio, Austin, Lockhart and Galveston, plus in Phoenix, Tucson and Jerome in Arizona, and dates on the West Coast at San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland and Long Beach.
"When the opportunity arose to help shine a spotlight on these trailblazers from Spain, I felt like I could provide a little wind in their sails and introduce them to a new audience in North Texas," said VanHorne. "None of this would be happening here in Greenville without Barbara Horan and her team at the Texan Theater."
VanHorne called Sunbuzzed "the perfect pairing with Mohama Saz."
"They are a powerful female-fronted band that falls somewhere on the psych/doom/goth spectrum depending on each song's dynamics," said VanHorne. "An ancient Aztec and Meso-American spirit undergirds their sound and conjures an atmosphere of mystery. Anyone fond of Concrete Blonde or Siouxsie Sioux will recognize the siren's call of Sunbuzzed."
VanHorne, a 1991 graduate of Greenville High School, worked with some Texas-based artists while employed in a company that manufactured CDs and cassette tapes.
He also attended Middle Tennessee State, which had a music business program.
"Something clicked," he said.
He'd also worked at a number of CD Warehouse locations.
"I worked in a number of record stores and I loved that," he said.
He opened Vandango Vintage Vinyl during the weekend of Halloween in 2021, stocking the store with new and used vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes from his own vast music collection.
