In honor of Veterans Day, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville conducted a paver dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Hunt County War Memorial.
A number of veterans bricks and a special paver for the Military Officers Association of America were unveiled. There was also a presentation of colors by the Greenville High School NJROTC and a salute to all military branches by the Hunt County Honor Guard along with remarks by Ted Oats, President of North East Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and Susan Lanning, Director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
