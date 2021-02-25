Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the United States Marshal’s Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.
A warrant for aggravated assault was filed against Damien Christian Osborn, an 18-year-old white male, in relation to the same case. Osborn was also arrested in Colorado alongside Bohme.
Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.
Warrants have also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department. Bohme was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.
Neither Bohme nor Osborn had been transferred to or placed in local custody as of press time Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.