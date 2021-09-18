UPDATE 12:27 p.m. Vehicle recovered from lake. FM 751 being reopened.
UPDATE 11:01 a.m. Currently awaiting update from Texas Department of Public Safety on the status of the operation.
UPDATE 10:40 a.m. One patient being transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center Quinlan.
UPDATE 10:28 a.m. One victim of crash now out of the water, condition status unknown.
UPDATE 10:08 a.m. Multiple area fire departments being contacted about sending divers to location. West Tawakoni fire department has boat in the water.
Multiple fire departments and first responders from Hunt County, Rains County and Van Zandt county were dispatched this morning to Lake Tawakoni where a vehicle has reportedly left the roadway and entered the lake.
Tawakoni South Fire, Cash Rescue, West Tawakoni Fire were among the agencies dispatched at 9:49 a.m. to the area of White's Causeway/FM 751 and 429. Several people were reported in the vehicle. As of 10 a.m. bystanders the first units on scene indicated no one had come up from the water.
FM 751 across the lake had closed to traffic as of 10:03 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.