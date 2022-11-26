Greenville isn’t the only city in Hunt County hosting Christmas parades and events next week. The schedule is filling up rapidly in preparation for the holiday:
• The Caddo Mills Economic Development Committee is hosting the Christmas Tree Lighting, with festivities starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, next to the fire station in downtown Caddo Mills. The Light Up Main Street schedule also includes holiday music, food trucks and photos with Santa. The tree lighting is set for 7 p.m.
• The Quinlan Independent School District Christmas Festival is scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday at Ford High School. The free event is also presented by the Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce and will include dinner, printed photos with Santa, trim rides, wagon rides, mini golf, a petting zoo, games, crafts and more. Sponsors for the event include Dairy Queen, Brookshire’s, Walmart, the Quinlan FFA, and Lakeview Church.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Pancakes with Santa, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the station. Breakfast is by $5 donation and includes pancakes, sausage and a drink and pictures with Santa.
• The 28th Annual United Presbyterian Women’s Cookie Walk is scheduled starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall Street, Greenville. Small boxes of homemade cookies will be $6 and large boxes $12. There will also be an assortment of baked goods and Perla’s Dazzles. All proceeds go to benefit local charities.
• The “Bois D’Arc Miracle on Main Street” Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday in Commerce. Line up begins at 4 p.m. heading south on Park Street in the City Park. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. Additional information is available at https://commerce-chamber.com
• The Wolfe City Cowboy Christmas is scheduled Saturday at the Wolfe City Rail Trail on Main Street. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m., greetings with Santa at 6 p.m. and free horse carriage rides between 6 and 8 p.m. The events are presented by the Wolfe City Parks and Recreation Department.
• The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, with the theme of Christmas Movies is scheduled Saturday. Line-up is at 4:30 p.m., judging at 5:30 p.m. and the start of the parade is at 6 p.m. and the Caddo Mills Fire Department will be hosting a chili dinner fundraiser that night.
