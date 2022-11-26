Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. &&