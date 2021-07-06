Three people were injured, including one child, in a Monday night motor vehicle collision along Interstate 30 near Greenville.
The Texas Department of Public Safetyn reported that at approximately 9:39 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at Interstate 30 and F.M. 499 involving a wrong way driver.
Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Fusion was driving westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a Toyota Camry that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Fusion was transported to Medical city of Plano via air transport with serious injuries. The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries and had a total three passengers, one of whom was transported to Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
