Fire danger in and around Hunt County continues to grow as dry conditions persist.
In addition, two nearby water specialty districts have been placed under restrictions.
The wildfire danger was illustrated late Wednesday afternoon when a large fire broke out north of Greenville.
Personnel from the Wolfe City, Celeste and the Merit fire departments, the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Commerce Emergency Corps responded just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a fire that eventually grew to two alarms on County Road 4300, just off of Highway 34 north of Greenville. The fire began on a hay baler and eventually spread to approximately 16 acres. The fire danger in the area is growing rapidly as drought conditions worsen, according to authorities.
It has been more than a month since Hunt County has received any significant rainfall, which came right before the county’s ban on outdoor burning was lifted.
Since then, the region’s drought conditions have increased rapidly, as has the fire danger. The county’s fire departments have been battling at least one major blaze a day during the past week. In addition, Lake Tawakoni is at its lowest level since the summer started and two water supply districts are asking their consumers to conduct voluntary conservation efforts.
Hopefully things won’t be getting much worse, as the National Weather Service forecast was calling for sunny skies and highs in the 80s each afternoon, with absolutely no chances for rain during the next week.
Lake Tawakoni was reported by the North Texas Municipal Water District with a water level of 433.81 feet Thursday afternoon, almost four feet below the spillway, and about 85% full.
The lowest level recorded on Tawakoni since it was filled was 424.9 feet, on Dec. 29, 2006.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, as of Thursday afternoon the Cash Special Utility District was at Stage 1 “mild” water restrictions, with outdoor watering limited to no more than twice or once a week. The North Hunt Special Utility District was under Stage 2 “moderate” restrictions, with all outdoor water usage prohibited except by hand-held hoses with manual on/off nozzles.
But there is no immediate danger of running short of water. Both utilities report at least a 180-day water supply.
Of great concern is how the lack of precipitation is raising the threat of wildfire. The heavy rains that fell during the last week of August wound up causing vegetation to grow, creating additional fuel for grass and brush fires as it dried out again during the new drought cycle. All of Hunt County and the entire surrounding area were reported to be under “critically dry” conditions by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The same agency listed the northern portion of Hunt County to be under a “very high” fire danger both Wednesday and Thursday.
Three counties adjacent to Hunt County — Collin, Fannin and Rockwall — were under burn bans as of Thursday.
While the ban on outdoor burning was lifted for Hunt County on Sept. 2, the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that while they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown, and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted. However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.