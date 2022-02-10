Multiple grass and brush fires have erupted across Hunt County today, at least some of which began when a controlled burn got out of control.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is predicting Hunt County and the surrounding area will continue to be under “very high” to “high” threats of grass fires this weekend, due to the continued severe drought and with winds expected to gust out of the north with the arrival of a cold front early Saturday morning.
Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are asking residents intending to conduct a controlled burn to use EXTREME caution or to delay until conditions improve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.