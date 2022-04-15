There will still be plenty of chances this weekend to hunt Easter eggs in Greenville and Hunt County:
• United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall Street, Greenville, has scheduled an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday The church is also hosting a pancake breakfast that morning, starting at 7 a.m., at $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
• Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246, Greenville, has scheduled an Epic Easter Egg Hunt for 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Epic Ministries, Kazoo the Dragon, games, mascot skits, thousands of eggs and a powerful message.
• Harrison House Senior Living Center, 6400 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, has scheduled a free event at noon Saturday, including hot dogs, hamburgers and an Easter egg hunt.
• The Campbell Community Center has scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 1 p.m. Saturday at the school football field. Hunts are planned for ages 1-3, 4-8 and, 8-over. The event will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.
• The Hunt County Business Professionals will host its First Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday at Graham Park in Greenville. The event is scheduled to include games, facepainting, a DJ, prizes, free food “for the kids” and a food ruck for the adults, along with eggs, candy, bike raffles and the Easter Bunny. Love & Integrity Funeral-Cremation Services will give a way a $100 gift card to the best youth dance routine to the Bunny Hop Line Dance.
• The City of West Tawakoni Easter Egg Hunt is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in the West Tawakoni City Park, featuring lots of eggs, goodies, several Golden Egg prizes and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Donations are being requested of pre-wrapped candy and plastic eggs. Donations can be made at City Hall or the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department station.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division Street, has Easter egg hunts scheduled for 10:40 a.m. and 12.10 p.m. Sunday. The hunts will be held outdoors, there will be special prize eggs and the event is free to all kids up through 5th grade.
