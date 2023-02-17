Multiple Hunt County departments responded Friday afternoon when a trailer home caught fire at a local business.
Benny Brothers with the Hunt County Fire Marshal said the incident occurred shortly after noon Friday at 380 Storage, 6301 Highway 380 West in Greenville.
“It was a fifth wheel trailer that someone was living in it,” Brothers said. “He heard his dog was barking and he looked up and he could see smoke coming from the RV.”
Brothers said the individual opened the door of the trailer and the flames jumped from the structure and caught fire to trailers on each side as well as an adjacent shipping container.
“And a shop that was there at the end of it,” Brothers said.
Greenville Fire-Rescue Fire Marshal Jake Papageorgiou also assisted with the investigation of the fire.
Units from the Greenville, Caddo Mills, Cash and Merit fire departments were dispatched and the fire was initially out in about an hour and no one was injured.
“Luckily, everyone was in good shape,” Brothers said.
The Greenville, Caddo Mills and Merit departments were toned out again shortly before 3 p.m. Froday for a reported rekindle.
