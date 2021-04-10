Carter Bloodcare has scheduled multiple blood drives in the coming week, to help compensate for reported blood shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greenville Promenade, 6834 Wesley Street is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Vickie Mitchell at 903-454-8181.
Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the hospital parking lot at 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard East. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
Change Healthcare is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at 8401 Jack Finney Boulevard in the parking lot of McKesson. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Becky Brumit at 903-453-2466.
Have you known or cared for someone who received blood transfusions? Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are a powerful way to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org. Your personal story may inspire others to give this April.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.