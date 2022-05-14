The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the arrest of several individuals Friday in connection with what appeared to be federal investigations connected to the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine.
“On May 13, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep for individuals that have been connected to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine in Hunt County. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office executed two residential search warrants, which resulted in two arrests.
A search warrant was executed in the 10000 block of Private Road 3720 Wills Point, Texas. One male subject was taken into custody at this location with charges in relation to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine and possessing a firearm.
A second search warrant was executed in the 9800 block of Private Road 3806 Quinlan, Texas. One male subject was taken into custody on charges related to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine.
Four other individuals were also taken into custody on arrest warrants. Each of these individuals’ charges were related to the Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine in Hunt County.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated ”This activity will not be tolerated in Hunt County and we will continue to fight the war on drugs in our county. I also want to thank all the local, state and federal agencies that are working together on these investigations.’”
Four of the individuals who were arrested Friday were taken into custody on federal conspiracy charges.
Alfred Carl Duncan Jr., 51, of Quinlan; Garrett Blake Jones, 22, of Wills Point; Jessica Blake Jones, 24, of Wills Point; and Shawn Edward Harvey, 25 of Emory were each being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges of conspiracy filed through the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Texas. No bond amounts had been immediately reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.