An area motorcycle rider was killed, while four other people escaped injury, in a three-vehicle accident on the evening of May 12.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that Brandon Kidd, 18, of Nevada was riding a 2022 Suzuki GSX motorcycle at around 6:39 p.m. that day south on FM 1138 at Collin County Road 541, just south of Nevada.
The DPS report indicated that a 2022 Nissan Kicks, driven by Jennifer Seahorn, 32, of Rockwall, was traveling north on FM 1138, while a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Trey Obrien, 31, of Royse City, was stopped at the intersection, traveling westbound.
The report said Seahorn’s vehicle failed to yield right of way to approaching traffic while turning west onto County Road 541 and was struck by Kidd’s motorcycle. As a result of the previous collision, the Nissan Kicks struck the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Kidd was prounced dead at the scene.
Seahorn, Obrien and two passengers in Obrien’s vehicle were all said to have been uninjured.
The DPS report said the investigation is on-going and no further information was currently available.
