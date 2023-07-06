A motorcycle escort to the final resting place for an American soldier who died in World War II, which had been scheduled to stop in Hunt County this week, has been postponed.
U.S. Army Air Forces Second Lt. David M. Lewis, formerly of Dallas, was shot down during a bombing run over Europe on 1 Aug. 1943. Members of the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders were scheduled to escort Lewis from the DFW Airport Friday to meet with the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders for a dignified transfer for the final leg of the procession into Sulphur Springs.
But Jim Wiggins, Ride Captain with the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders, said Wednesday the escort has been pushed back for one week, until Friday, July 14.
“I just received word that the procession for 2LT Lewis is delayed … due to delays in transporting his remains to DFW airport,” Wiggins said, adding updates to the project will be announced when they become available.
The Patriot Guard Riders accompany funeral processions, their motorcycles decorated in red, white and blue, then stand in line during the services.
According to information from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Lewis, 20, was accounted for May 11, 2022.
In the summer of 1943, Lewis was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force.
On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Lewis was serving as a pilot crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.
His remains were not identified following the war.
The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.