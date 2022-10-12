The Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly chased a motorcycle driver through much of Hunt County this morning.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the incident began at around 7:40 a.m. when the rider of the Harley-Davidson fled from the scene in northeastern Hunt County on State Highway 24.
The pursuit, which involved multiple Highway Patrol units proceeded through Greenville and ended at around 8:15 a.m. on State Highway.
Bradford said no one was injured in the chase and that one person was taken into custody.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
