Most American workers have taken a pay cut in the past two years - even if they didn’t know it.
The cause wasn’t widespread corporate belt-tightening or restructuring. It’s inflation, which has made everything more expensive by diluting buying power of each dollar earned.
The pandemic jostled the global economy, piling up freight ships outside ports and spurring millions of workers to jump ship on low-paying jobs. Both of those forces have impacted Americans' wallets and career choices. Economists think those cuts may actually get worse before they get better.
If a pandemic hadn’t occurred, the average American worker was on track to make north of 3% more in 2022 than they were at the beginning of 2020, according to a study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Wages zoomed on the back of labor shortages. Companies dangled raises to keep storefronts, truck routes, and restaurants open. In some cities, McDonalds offered wages as high as $21 - $8 more than the average pay of a McDonald's employee nationwide.
Wages at Amazon jumped by 17 percent. At Best Buy, the raise was about 4 percent.
But inflation has deflated most of those gains. When Amazon workers go to pay their bills, they’ll notice that their real raise was only worth about 10 percent, when accounting for inflated prices they now pay.
