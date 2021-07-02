After the fireworks and picnics, Monday will be a day off for most workers.
All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed, with the exception of the Ja-Lu Park Municipal Swimming Pool, which will be open regular hours Wednesday.
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be closed, as will the administration offices of the Greenville Independent School District.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Banks will also be closed for the federal holiday.
The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on the road from today through Monday as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort) and Operation Holiday. DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not their wearing seat belts.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
Operation Holiday will run on Saturday and Sunday, and targets drivers who violate traffic laws. During the 2020 campaign, there were 39,913 citations and warnings. This includes 15,821 warnings and citations for speeding, as well as more than 1,100 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS enforcement efforts also included 308 DWI citations, 453 felony arrests and 101 fugitive arrests.
