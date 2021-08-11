The City of Greenville is reporting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were discovered this week in the 3100 block of Bourland Street:
Trapped mosquitoes in the 3100 block of Bourland tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Trucks will be spraying Wednesday, August 11, Thursday, August 12, and Friday, August 13, starting approximately 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3 - 4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720
Do not spray repellent on skin under clothing. Do not use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile
