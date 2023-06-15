Hunt County and North Texas have been battered this week by multiple severe storms bringing high winds, hail, lighting and heavy rain.
Greenville’s oldest church, already recovering from damage from an earlier thunderstorm, was impacted by the weather again earlier this week.
With the threat of severe thunderstorms diminishing Wednesday, forecasts were calling for the first significant heat wave of the summer to arrive this weekend.
Severe thunderstorms, some of which included golf ball to baseball-sized hail, crossed the North Texas region Monday and Tuesday nights. While the storms also brought gusty winds and resulted in some brief power outages and flooding, little significant damage was reported locally.
But the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ in downtown Greenville, which was heavily damaged in a March 2 storm, was hit again.
“Part of the bell tower that we were trying to get down on Tuesday, came down on Monday,” said Cathie Smith Reese, who along with her husband Steven, serves as the church’s Elder and Historian. “It landed on the sidewalk and in the bushes. Prayers answered. Nobody was hurt and no property damage.”
As of Wednesday morning Reese was attempting to bring in a crane to help board up the newly damaged portion.
“Kind of expensive at $3,000 a day rental,” Reese said. “These storms are keeping us from being able to do this. “
The church is currently waiting on a bid from a recommended stained-glass repair company on the cost to replace or repair the window portraying Christ’s Ascension destroyed during the earlier storm., which brought winds estimated at up to 70 mph and damaged much of the exterior of the church, also including the bell tower and the steeples and, most importantly, destroying the church’s elaborate stained glass.
The church is included on the National Register of Historic Places and was originally organized in 1879 as First Christian Church.
The current sanctuary was built in 1898-99 and is the oldest structure still standing in Greenville.
Donations are being accepted toward the rebuilding effort, which can be mailed to the church address, 2611 Wesley Street, Greenville, 75401
A severe thunderstorm watch which had been posted earlier in the dayWednesday had been cancelled by early afternoon, as the threat for dangerous storms began to decrease.
But the National Weather Service forecast said the upcoming Father’s Day/Juneteenth weekend will be a hot one, with the warmest temperatures of the summer so far expected.
Saturday it isn expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 96 and a south wind around 10 mph. Father’s Day Sunday is predicted to be sunny, with a high near 97 and a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday, Juneteenth, is expected to be sunny, with a high near 98.
