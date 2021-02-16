There is a potential for even more snow and mixed wintry precipitation across the area tonight and into Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has again placed North Texas under a Winter Weather Advisory between 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Thursday morning for the entire region.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 2-6 inches of total snow accumulations where the heaviest accumulations located northeast of the Metroplex. Impacts include dangerous travel conditions, additional power outages, wind chills cold enough to result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Travel is discouraged late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Tonight’s forecast is calling for snow before 5am, then snow and sleet. Steady temperature around 22. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Snow and sleet will continue Wednesday possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11am, then a chance of snow and sleet between 11am and 1pm. High near 22. Wind chill values between 8 and 13. East northeast wind around 10 mph. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
It is forecast to be cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 7 and 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
