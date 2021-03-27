Hunt County may be in line for another bout of severe weather later today.
A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon and tonight and bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A few storms are possible this afternoon well ahead of the front over East Texas that would be capable of producing very large hail and damaging wind gusts. Additional storms will develop along the cold front late this afternoon and tonight. Some storms along the cold front may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 3 p.m. with a high near 78 and south wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight before 1 a.m.
No watches or warnings have been posted for Hunt County or the North Texas area as of 10:20 a.m.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116.
