Two weeks after thunderstorms packing hurricane force winds caused widespread damage, Hunt County is bracing for the potential of more severe weather Thursday.
The National Weather Service is predicting that high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes could be associated with a powerful cold front crossing the region during the day.
On the other side of the front, Hunt County and North Texas could be in store for freezing temperatures into the weekend.
On the night of March 2, North Texas experienced lines of severe thunderstorms, which resulted in damage across the Hunt County, especially downtown Greenville, where winds estimated at 70 mph or above impacted several buildings.
Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ, the oldest church building in Greenville, was among the hardest hit. The church’s elaborate stained glass window portraying Christ’s Ascension was blown into the building, leaving stained glass strewn across the pews and aisles inside.
The National Weather Service indicated that the storm system expected today would begin developing early east of I-35. The severe threat will increase in the early afternoon near and east of I-35 as thunderstorms develop along the dryline and cold front.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Expect a high near 70 with a south wind gusting as high as 40 mph and new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue until early Friday morning. Some of the storms could be severe, with a low around 36.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 52 and breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Friday night will be unseasonably cold, with a low around 33 and a north wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville website at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.