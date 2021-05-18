The rain and potential flooding is not over yet for Hunt County and much of the region.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hunt County and the surrounding area of North Texas until 7 p.m. Wednesday and a Flood Warning has been extended until Saturday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River. Additional showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rains are in the National Weather Service forecast through Saturday morning.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, has reported receiving 5.72 inches of rain this week, through 1:55 p.m. today.
