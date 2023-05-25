A long weekend is approaching as the Memorial Day holiday ushers in the unofficial start of summer.
Fireworks go on sale again this weekend, although they won’t be able to be used legally everywhere.
For those planning to drive during the break, law enforcement agencies across Texas are urging motorists to stay safe behind the wheel.
• All City of Greenville, Hunt County, State of Texas and federal offices will be closed Monday. Most banks will be closed, as will the U.S. Postal Service, with no mail delivery scheduled. The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular hours Tuesday.
• The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted in February to permit the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day.
The sales could be suspended if the Hunt County Fire Marshal determines the county was under drought conditions which would prompt the enactment of a ban on outdoor burning. No drought conditions are currently in effect.
A state law originally adopted in 2015 allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks to the public on the additional dates.
Fireworks sales are scheduled to take place starting today through Monday for Memorial Day.
Fireworks are also allowed for sale during the 10-day periods leading to July 4 and Dec. 31.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face stiff fines for each offense.
• According to AAA, 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase over 2022.
“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”
Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, that’s an increase of 11% over last year. Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers – or 5.4% more – than in 2019. Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.
Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year. 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.
More people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, like buses and trains. These travelers are expected to total 1.85 million, an increase of 20.6% over 2022.
