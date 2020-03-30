Hunt County is up to thee confirmed COVID-19 cases as of this morning.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Saturday that the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individual in question, an 18-30 year-old female, does reside in Hunt County within the city limits of Commerce.
On Sunday the third positive test for COVID-19 was reported. The individual, a male over the age of 65. resides north of Quinlan.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of this morning among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 118 confirmed cases,Rockwall County reported four onfirmed cases, Kaufman County had two cases, with Fannin, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties reporting one confirmed case each.
The disaster declaration approved by the Hunt County Commissioners Court prohibits anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order also activated the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, under which individuals caught violating the order can be cited and face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
