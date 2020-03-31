As of Tuesday evening, Rockwall County had nine confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management was reporting one individual each from the cities of Rowlett and Royse City, three in Fate and with four others being from Rockwall.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of press time Tuesday among the region’s counties, Dallas County had 549 cases. Collin had reported 160 confirmed cases, Hunt County had four and Kaufman County had three confirmed cases. Hopkins and Van Zandt counties reported two cases each and Fannin County reported one case.
Dallas County was reporting 11 deaths, with Colln and Van Zandt counties each reporting one death.
As of Tuesday evening, the TDSHS reported there had been 42,922 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 3,266 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. The numbers were reported from 3,934 public labs and 39,058 private labs.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
