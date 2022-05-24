Unofficial vote totals show that as of 9:05 p.m., David Monroe is leading incumbent Randy Strait for the Republican Party nomination for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2.
With 11 of 17 Hunt County precincts in during today's political party runoff, 64.71%, Monroe has received 647 votes (58.13%) to Strait's 466 votes (41.87%).
As no Democratic Party candidate ran for the position, the winner of the Republican Party nomination for the post will be the next Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.