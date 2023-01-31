A Monday evening fire at the Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall damaged boats and a portion of the marina and required multiple fire departments to contain.
A statement from the Rockwall Fire Department indicated it was notified of the fire just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. The firefighting efforts were hampered by the weather, difficulty accessing the fire at the marina, and the remote location of the available water to fight the fire. The National Weather Service indicated that at the time of the fire, Rockwall was reporting heavy fog/mist and north winds gusting at close to 30 mph.
More than 40 firefighters from five agencies battled the blaze, which resulted in damage to four boats and parts of the dock system. No firefighters or citizens were injured during the fire.
The City of Rockwall was reported to be working with the City of Dallas to prevent and limit contamination to the water in Lake Ray Hubbard. The cause of the fire remained unknown Tuesday morning and is under investigation.
The City of Dallas Fire Department, The City of Rowlett Fire Department, The City of Heath Fire Department, and the McClendon-Chisholm Fire Department responded to and assisted with the fire and other calls for service.
