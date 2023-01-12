The United Way of Hunt County set up mobile showers in Greenville on Wednesday for what is expected to be a weekly effort to assist local residents who may be living on the streets.
The United Way of Hunt County, under its “Local Love to Impact Local Lives” campaign, is partnering with Streetside Showers and Authentic Life Fellowship in providing the mobile shower service to Greenville.
United Way of Hunt County Director Natalie Pegg said four people utilized the showers during the first session on Jan. 4, and she anticipated an average of five people would use it each week until it becomes more well known in the community.
Lance A. Olinsky with Streetside Showers said the organization sets up in two locations across North Texas each day, five days a week and assists up to 400 people weekly.
The mobile shower trailer will be at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville and be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to offer a shower, hot meal, and hygiene products to those in need
The showers will be available every Wednesday unless temperatures drop below 35 degrees or there is lightning.
The shower trailer is equipped with three shower/sink/toilet stations that can provide 20 minutes each for up top 40 people. Individuals will also receive new socks, underwear, hygiene products, and a hot meal.
United Way of Hunt County is seeking donations from companies, individuals, churches, groups, and more financially by mail, PO Box 224, Greenville 75403, or online at unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
Contributions of meals are also being sought, along with volunteers to help serve meals and distribute hygiene supplies. Hygiene products such as new tube socks, underwear, bath towels, soap, shampoo and conditioner and shaving items can be dropped the Henson Building, 2411 Wesley Street, Greenville.
Anyone needing additional information can call Pegg at 903-217-1694 or through email at natalie@unitedwayofhuntcounty.org
