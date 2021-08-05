To help members of the community who have struggling financially because of COVID-19, Greenville’s Crossroads Church is hosting another “disaster relief mobile food pantry” – in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank – on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Those requiring food assistance will be able to begin lining up at the church at 1501 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. (next to the Majestic 12 Movie Theater) at 8:30 a.m., but distribution won’t begin until 9 a.m. and will continue until 11 a.m. (or until the food runs out).
Personnel and volunteers with North Texas Food Bank and Crossroads Church will handle the distribution.
The procedure to receive food assistance at the disaster relief mobile food pantry will be as follows:
Clients must remain in their vehicles throughout the event, to practice social distancing.
• Drivers will be given a form to fill out that will ask for their name, address, monthly income and the number of people in their household.
• If picking up food for another family, drivers will need to have available an ID card or a utility bill in that family’s name.
• Once the form is filled out, while still waiting in line, the driver is to place it face-up on the dashboard for easier visibility.
• The form will be photographed through the windshield by those manning the distribution.
• If the trunk of the vehicle can be opened from the inside, the driver should open the trunk so that the food can be placed inside. For those with vehicles whose trunks can’t be opened from the inside, volunteers will place the food boxes on top of the trunk or hood of the vehicle and ask the client to slowly drive forward, and out of the line, before getting out of the vehicle to transfer the food into the trunk.
