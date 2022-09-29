AUSTIN — Military bases in Texas generated more than $114 billion in economic activity in 2021, according to a study by the Texas Comptroller.
Texas has 14 military installations covering more than 1.4 million acres. In addition to playing a role in national defense, they also offer significant benefits to the state’s economy, the Texas Comptroller’s Office said.
“The impact of these installations reaches far beyond the direct employment they support. The indirect jobs, associated businesses and induced economic activity is foundational to countless communities across our state and vital to Texas' economic strength,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement.
According to a study conducted every two years for the state Texas Military Preparedness Commission, the bases added more than $67 billion to the state’s gross domestic product and generated more than $42 billion in annual disposable personal income and directly and indirectly supported more than 622,000 Texas jobs.
Joint Base San Antonio — comprised of four bases including Randolph Air Force Base, Lackland AFB, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis — was the largest contributor, directly employing more than 82,600 individuals. The group of bases contributed to more than $23.3 billion to the state’s GDP.
The biggest single-base contributor was Fort Hood, located in Killeen, directly employing 55,374 people and contributing $16.9 billion to the state’s GDP.
Military bases also employ a large civilian population to operate restaurants, day care centers, retail options and more.
“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have on Texas,” Hegar said. “While the direct economic contributions of these bases are important, the men and women who work and are stationed at them form the backbone of communities, supporting countless businesses and spurring jobs throughout the state.”
