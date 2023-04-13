AUSTIN — The Texas Senate passed a bill Thursday that dedicates upward of $3.5 billion to addressing staff shortages in mental health facilities, funding for state hospitals and increasing the number of beds for psychiatric patients and prisoners.
Senate Bill 26, authored by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, looks to help state hospitals and community-based organizations expand their capacity to serve mental health needs of the state.
“Senate Bill 26 delivers clear direction for several programs in the budget to make sure these funds are spent on patients, treatments and beds,” Kolkhorst said.
Specifically, the bill directs the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to create a grant-matching program to support communities in need and improve early intervention for children and families.
The programs will also be regularly audited to ensure services are going where and to whom they are needed, Kolkhorst added.
State officials said the pandemic and the tragedy in Uvalde made clear that there was a lack of mental health access, particularly as comes to staff shortages and lack of beds distributed throughout the state.
Prior to the pandemic, about 1,000 people were housed in the criminal justice system as they awaited a mental health bed.
Following the pandemic, there are nearly 2,500 individuals, Kolkhorst said. Some find themselves sitting in county jails for hundreds of days as they await services, she added.
The bill directs the creation of long-term mental health beds for adolescents and adults, forensic beds that are used for those who have committed a crime, and respite beds, which are short-term 72-hour beds to help an individual in immediate crisis.
“You shouldn't be waiting in jail to have your restoration,” Kolkhorst said.
SB 26 in combination with SB 25, a bill that offers support to nurses and passed in the Senate last month, will help address these issues, said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Patrick, a Republican, said he was inspired to create such a bill while on the campaign trail in rural Texas ahead of the November election. He has since named both bills a top priority.
“If you need that bed, we're gonna have it available,” Patrick promised “And in the end when you're released, we're going to help you and make sure that you go back to the correct setting and you're able to integrate back into society.”
Patrick and Kolkhorst added that it will take years before much of the work the legislation sets out to do will be visible to Texans, highlighting that funding for mental health dedicated during the 2015 session is finally reaching its completion point.
“A perfect plan? Maybe not yet, but I can tell you, it's a plan and it's a way forward and I'm very excited about that,” Kolkhorst said.
Lyssette Galvan, public policy director for National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas, said she is supportive of the bill, which includes "many great components," but that there is more the state can do.
For example, the state can address the current mental health and substance abuse public reporting system, she said.
"It is helpful, but it provides only a limited window into data that would be beneficial and identifying gaps in the continuum of care," Galvan said. "Getting the right services at the right time matters."
In addition, she said NAMI Texas would also encourage that the data include the reasons that people are in a lower level of care than what their clinically recommended one.
"Many families report that 'refusal to engage' is the reason their loved is in the lower level of care, but we don’t have any data to understand the scope of that challenge on a center-by-center basis," she said. "Having such data would help inform the development of local interventions to meet this need.”
The bills now head to the House for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.