A ceremony is scheduled this weekend to honor the memory of a former Wolfe City Police Department Chief, who died in the line of duty 46 years ago.
A dedication and unveiling of a historical marker honoring Tom Ellis “T.E.” White is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the Wolfe City City Hall.
White died on July 8, 1975. At the time Wolfe City’s only patrolman, White was killed by a sniper’s bullet as he sat in his police vehicle in downtown Wolfe City early that morning.
According to his nephew, John W. Dub Duncan, in the early 1950’s White became a police officer for Wolfe City then later became an officer for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, before returning to the Wolfe City Police Department.
White is one of 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty who are remembered each May during the National Peace Officers Memorial Day in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville. Several of White’s surviving family members typically attend the ceremonies.
A park along the Wolfe City Rail Trail is named for White.
