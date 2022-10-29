Friends and family members of the late Jonathan Price are preparing to remember him during an event in Wolfe City next weekend.
An athletic facility at Price’s alma mater is also being dedicated in his honor.
Jurors in the 354th District Court found Shaun Lucas not guilty last month on a charge of murder, agreeing with defense attorneys who claimed the former Wolfe City Police Department officer was justified in using deadly force against the unarmed Price outside of a convenience store in the city on the night of Oct. 3, 2020. A federal civil complaint has been filed by Price's family against Lucas and the City of Wolfe City.
Price’s sister Raylisa has organized a memorial event for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in the concession area of Wolfe City High School, 8353 State Highway 34 in Wolfe City. Price’s birthday would have been Thursday, Nov. 3.
Price was a 2007 graduate of the school and was a tail back for the football team.
Raylisa said everyone wanting to remember Price is welcome to attend the event.
“There will be food trucks,” she said. Any and all food trucks are welcome.”
Raylisa Price is also seeking anyone wanting to help sponsor the event to contact her.
Additional information is available on the event’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2tpbucxj
The Wolfe City Independent School District took another step this week in Price’s honor, voting to officially name the facility next to the football stadium as the Jonathan Price Fieldhouse.
Raylisa said the formal dedication for the field house is expected in mid-February.
