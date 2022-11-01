Friends and family members of the late Jonathan Price are preparing to remember him during an event in Wolfe City this weekend.
Meanwhile, an athletic facility at Price’s alma mater is also being dedicated in his honor.
The Wolfe City Independent School District took another step last week in Price’s honor, voting to officially name the facility next to the football stadium as the Jonathan Price Fieldhouse.
Price lost his life the night of Oct. 2, 2020 when he was shot to death by former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas. Price was not armed.
Lucas was later charged with murder, but a Hunt County jury in September found Lucas not guilty.
Price’s sister Raylisa has organized a memorial event for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in the concession area of Wolfe City High School, 8353 State 34 in Wolfe City. Price’s birthday would have been Thursday, Nov. 3.
Price was a popular person in Wolfe City and was a 2007 graduate of the high school. He played tailback on the football team.
Raylisa said everyone wanting to remember Price is welcome to attend the event.
“There will be food trucks,” she said. “Any and all food trucks are welcome.”
Raylisa Price also asks that anyone wanting to help sponsor the event should contact her.
Information is available on the event’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2tpbucxj or by calling 559-444-3677 or by email at praylisa@yahoo.com
Raylisa said the formal dedication for the field house is expected in mid-February.
