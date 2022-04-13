AUSTIN — Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said he believes Melissa Lucio’s pending execution will be stayed by the appeals court and if not, he would do so himself.
During a state house criminal justice reform interim study committee meeting Tuesday, Saenz said he believes a court that has jurisdiction over the case would issue a stay, as several questions remain in the case.
“I believe that the court is going to step in and issue a stay,” Saenz said. “This case is not over; it has not been finally decided. I do not believe that the execution is going to be carried out on that day.”
Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez in Harlingen in 2007 and sentenced to death in 2008. Lucio’s case rose to the national spotlight when it became the subject of a 2020 documentary, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” and widely circulated doubts about Lucio’s guilt began to spread. New allegations claim that Lucio was wrongfully convicted as forensic and eyewitness evidence assert that her daughter died from a head injury after she fell down a flight of stairs.
While Lucio admitted to spanking her daughter, advocates claim she was coerced by law enforcement into giving a confession after hours of late-night interrogations while pregnant with twins. Lucio and her family have maintained she is not guilty.
“Police immediately jumped to the conclusion that Mariah had been murdered and never considered medical and scientific evidence that could have established Mariah died after an accidental fall,” said Vanessa Potkin, director of Special Litigation at the Innocence Project, and one of Melissa’s attorneys.
Advocates on behalf of Lucio also claim she had inadequate legal defense and that the judge did not allow critical evidence to be heard in the case, all of which led to a wrongful conviction. Now, at least five of the 12 jurors have said they are unsure they made the right decision in convicting Lucio. One of the 12 has since passed away.
Saenz and legal experts agreed that Saenz could recall the warrant for execution, adding that in nearly all cases where prosecutors make such a request, the judge grants it. But Saenz said he wanted to await a decision by the courts so that he could have answers on the issues that still need to be litigated in the case or if there would need to be a new trial.
"It's not my decision. It's the court's decision," Saenz said. "That's the way the rule of law applies. That's the way that it's governed, and that's the way that it works."
Even as lawmakers urged Saenz to act sooner, he remained steadfast in his convictions that it was up for the courts to decide if there are sufficient issues with the case that a stay should be granted.
Legal experts agreed with Saenz move to wait for a court decision before moving forward saying it is how the system works.
“We need the courts to make these decisions so that they are final and those issues can be put aside and then other issues can be litigated,” said Shannon Edmonds, director of Governmental Relations for the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.
Edmunds added that especially in death penalty cases it is common for there to be a flurry of motions at the end in an attempt to prolong the execution process. He also reiterated Saenz’s earlier comments that it is rare for the initial execution settings to be carried out because of the volume of issues presented at the end.
Nonetheless, lawmakers continued to push Saenz into stopping the execution himself.
“Before any inmates scheduled execution they are isolated from everybody. She is no longer on death row; she is in her own unit alone 23 and a half hours a day in solitary confinement, and cannot go outside at all,” said Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen and chair of the committee. “She is separated and isolated and all it would take is for you to push the pause button.”
Texas lawmakers have taken a particular interest in the case when in late March at least 87 Texas lawmakers signed the caucus’ letter to the parole board requesting Lucio’s clemency.
“The system literally failed Melissa Lucio at every single turn,” Leach said at the time. “We need to do everything we can to ensure that an innocent Texan is not put to death by the state or even a potentially innocent Texan is not put to death by the state.”
Even as Saenz said he would not step in until a court decision is made, he did commit that should the Court of Appeals nor parole board make a decision in time and there are still unresolved issues with the case, he would withdraw the warrant prior to Lucio’s April 27 execution date, essentially guaranteeing a stay in the case. The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has up to 48 hours to recommend clemency through a majority vote, then Gov. Greg Abbott would have to grant it.
State lawmakers accused Saenz of passing the buck when he has the immediate ability to keep Lucio from being executed himself, to which Saenz said he disagreed.
“I am not washing my hands of this; I am dealing with it and they're hard decisions to make,” Saenz said. “You disagree with me. But that doesn't mean I'm washing my hands.”
Saenz also said that because new motions were presented, his office is conducting an internal review of the claims but that they so far have not been able to substantiate it.
“I'm not here to win cases. I'm here to do justice and I will do that,” Saenz said.
While much of the discussion focused specifically on the Lucio case, the charge of lawmakers is to question current procedures and whether they are working.
Allen Place, legislative counsel for the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, urged lawmakers to remember that charge and to not make sweeping changes to accommodate a single case.
"TCDLA believes the primary goal of criminal procedures is not to favor one side or the other. We don't believe procedures should be changed because of the desire to strengthen one side or the other or because of one unusual, unique facts situation," Place said. "We would suggest to the extent possible that politics or sound bites have no place in determining courtroom procedure."
