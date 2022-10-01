Majors Field, the City of Greenville municipal airport, is hosting a fly-in event celebrating eight decades of aviation.
The fly-in is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is free and is scheduled to include antique warbird aircraft and multiple smaller aircraft on display.
Majors Airport, 101 Majors Road, is a city-owned airport five miles southeast of Greenville. Originally named Majors Field, it is home to L3 Technologies Mission Integration Division (MID), which performs aircraft modification. The airport is named for Lt. Truett Majors, the first Hunt County native to perish in World War II. It began operations on June 26, 1942, as a training center for the United States Army Air Forces.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling Ty Helton, Majors Field general aviation manager, at 903-457-3168.
The same day as the fly-in, downtown Greenville is also hosting the annual Hunt County Veterans Day Parade and the eighth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest.
