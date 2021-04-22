Aviation fans are expected to come to Greenville May 1.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, is hosting a Fly-in event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day which is scheduled to include aircraft of all types. Organizers are anticipating more than 100 civil aircraft flying into the airport during the event, along with airplanes from the Commemorative Airforce and Cavanaugh Flight Museum and possibly a rocket from EXOS Aerospace. There will also be airplanes on static display from flight training academies sharing information on learning to fly.
There will also be a bounce house, face painting, a mini train and other activities.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling 903-457-2960 or online at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2478
